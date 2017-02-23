Bedford Heights fire sends one to the hospital

An overnight apartment fire in Bedford Heights sent one person to the hospital.

The Bedford Heights Fire Department, with assistance from Maple Heights and North Randall, responded to a fire at the Southgate Tower Apartments located at 5305 Northfield Road.

The fire broke out in a fourth floor unit of the building.

One person was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

