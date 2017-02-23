Richard Jefferson wears 'Flat World Champ' shirt

Richard Jefferson is apparently supporting his teammate Kyrie Irving in his claim that the earth is flat.
Irving caused quite a stir when he announced his beliefs on an episode of Jefferson and Channing Frye's Road Trippin' podcast last week.
"This is not even a conspiracy," Irving said. "The earth is flat."
Jefferson wore a Fresh Brewed Tees' "Flat World Champions" shirt during Road Trippin's live video on Wednesday night. He said on The Jump earlier this week that he thought Irving's comment "was more to open people’s thoughts and people’s minds."
LeBron has also weight in on Kyrie's comments, saying, "Kyrie is my little brother... If he decides the earth is flat, that's okay."
Richard Jefferson's shirt ?? ?? ?? (via /r/nba) pic.twitter.com/flwYaHyRvL— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 22, 2017
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earth is an irregularly shaped ellipsoid.
