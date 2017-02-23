Monster fall to Wolves in matinee game

In a afternoon affair Wednesday, the Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final of 4-2. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 24-22-2-4 overall and remain alone in fifth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

The Monsters took a 1-0 lead when Markus Hannikainen scored at 1:14 of the first.The Wolves tied it up with a Petteri Lindbohm even strength goal at 2:38 of the period. Chicago claimed the lead after Magnus Paajarvi scored on a power-play goal by putting one over the left shoulder of Cleveland goalie Joonas Korpisalo to make it 2-1 Wolves heading into the second.

T.J. Tynan tied the game 2-2 at 16:42 of the second with Jaime Sifers and Dillon Heatherington collecting assists on the play.

In the final period Wolves defenseman Vince Dunn scored a power-play goal at 10:15 to make it 3-2 Chicago before a Chris Butler empty-netter that sealed a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Next up the Charlotte Checkers from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

