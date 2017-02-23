Local post office reopening after nearly two week closure

A local post office branch is re-opening Thursday after being closed for nearly two weeks.

The E. 130th Street branch closed on Feb. 11 due to a CO leak. The leak, which came from a furnace, means that the entire heating system needs to be replaced.

Employees will be putting out space heaters until the repairs are completed.

There was no disruption in mail service due to the closure.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.