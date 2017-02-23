21-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A 21-year-old Garfield Heights man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Grand Division Avenue on Feb. 17.

Police say Alan Talbert was found shot multiple times in the front yard of a house on the 8100 block. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died on Feb. 22.

A neighbor's security camera footage shows a white SUV driving down the road, coming to a stop near the victim and then taking off. Witnesses say the passenger in the SUV jumped out, shot the man multiple times and then jumped back into the car.

No arrests have been made.

