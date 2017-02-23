Items stolen by couple pretending to work for gas company

According to Macedonia Police, a resident had cash and banking records stolen from his home by a couple pretending to work for a gas company.

Police say a man and a woman knocked on the resident's door on Wednesday afternoon and stated they were gas company employees. The woman distracted the homeowner in the basement saying there was a problem with the gas lines while the man took money and banking records from upstairs.

Police say a similar incident occurred in a nearby community.

The couple was described as wearing yellow or orange safety vests with blue jeans. The female was described as possibly being Hispanic, and the male was described as an older white male.

