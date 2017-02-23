Ohio court dismisses untried case of alleged rape by teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the case of an adult identified as a suspect in a rape he allegedly committed as a teenager.

The high court previously agreed to hear the suspect's challenge of reopening his case. But the court on Wednesday dismissed it without explanation, saying it shouldn't have been accepted for court review.

The ruling is a victory for defendant Darlell Orr, who was indicted in 2013 for an attack 20 years earlier in Cuyahoga County.

The indictment came after a DNA sample taken when Orr was arrested on a murder charge matched DNA from the unsolved rape of a 14-year-old girl in 1993.

A county judge and a state appeals court previously ruled that laws in place then barred juveniles from being prosecuted as adults.

