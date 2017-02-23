Akron Police looking for breaking & entering suspects

Akron Police say a group of suspects broke into the Community Building, Inc.on the evening of Feb. 20.

Police say the group stole checks by damaging and entering the back door. Police have released surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Department's Detective Bassett at 330-375-2490.

According to the Community Building, Inc.'s website, the company is a nonprofit real estate developer.

