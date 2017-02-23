Walnut Wednesday sets return date

Walnut Wednesday will return on May 3.

Cleveland's biggest food truck event takes place alongside Perk Plaza at Chester Commons, one of downtown's newest renovated urban green spaces.

The event will take place every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 27.

