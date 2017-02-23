Mug shot released of the man accused of shooting another man at a Cleveland strip club

A Lorain man was shot in the parking lot of a strip club Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Secrets on Brookpark Road around 2 a.m. The 28-year-old Lorain man was shot multiple times on the patio of a strip club.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital. Police later arrested 27-year-old Mark Watts on the scene.

He is charged with felonious assault.

