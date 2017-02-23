Investigators find missing 12-year-old Trumbull County girl safe and sound

***UPDATE 11:25 a.m. 2/23/17***

A Trumbull County dispatcher said Lana McCallun has been found safe and sound. She was located at a nursing home in Trumbull County.

***Original***



An endangered child advisory has been issued by Trumbull County E911 Center. The advisory was issued for the following regions:

Trumbull County

Ashtabula County

Geauga County

Mahoning County

Portage County

Lana McCallun is a 12-year-old white female, she was last seen leaving her home in Fowler on Feb. 22 at approximately 2:30 p.m., while this is not an amber alert the child is believed to be in danger.

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is very concerned for her safety and has been conducting a search to locate her.

She is described as:

5'1" 65 lbs.

Blonde or Strawberry hair

Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing white snow boots, black jeans and a black hoodie with a flower on the front.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 330-675-2730.

