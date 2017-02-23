Police investigating burglary at Garfield Heights gas station - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police investigating burglary at Garfield Heights gas station

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating a burglary at the Garfield Heights Turney Sunoco gas station.

Police say the burglary happened overnight on Feb. 6.

Officers discovered a window was broken out at the gas station. Surveillance video shows an older black male wearing a black coat with three letters on his chest removing cigarettes and beer.

