Two teens shot in Akron drive-by

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot Wednesday afternoon during an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and Pardee Avenue for a shooting. The two teen victims reported they were walking on Sylvan Ave when a silver, four-door vehicle driven by a man pulled up alongside them and started shooting.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the leg and the 17-year-old was shot in the head. Police say both victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that appear non-life threatening. The victims are cousins, according to police.

