Fire on JACK Cleveland Casino roof extinguished in minutes

Multiple emergency crews were called to a fire on the roof of JACK Cleveland Casino at 11:59 a.m Thursday. No one was injured and the fire was contained to the roof and extinguished in minutes, according to Lt. Larry Gray with the Cleveland Division of Fire.

"We had a report of smoke showing from the top of JACK Casino. We did identify smoke coming from the top of JACK, we went to the 14th floor there was a HVAC system with some installation around it that ignited," said Gray. "Fluid connected to system ignited. What initially happened, some employees from the Terminal Tower building saw the fire and pulled the alarm system and evacuated."

There were no visible flames but smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

The casino and Terminal Tower both re-opened around 12:30 p.m.

