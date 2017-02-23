'Disturbance' took place in missing trustee's office, prosecutor says

The body found Tuesday in a Medina County lake has been identified as an area trustee that had been missing since December, according to the county sheriff's office.

The body found Tuesday in a Medina County lake has been identified as an area trustee that had been missing since December, according to the county sheriff's office.

Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron was found dead in a Medina County lake earlier this week. In a news conference Thursday, officials said there is no cause for fear in the community, but they still did not answer a lot of questions about what happened to Macron.

A kayaker discovered Macron's body Tuesday in Chippewa Lake. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

"We don't know if there was foul play involved. This is an ongoing investigation," said Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson.

Officials said the toxicology reports won't be ready for two to three weeks. Preliminary autopsy results are available, but are not being released.

The coroner said they could not say how long his body was in the lake because the cold temperature of the water made it very hard to tell.

"What I'm attempting to communicate to the media on behalf of the county is that there is insufficient evidence in our hands at this time that we're willing to divulge because of its ongoing nature that leads us in one direction or another," Thompson said.

Macron attended a town association meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, and went out to a movie with another trustee afterward. Authorities said his wife was the last person to see him Friday morning, Dec. 16.

Some type of disturbance occurred in Macron's office that Friday morning, according to the prosecutor.

KEY TAKEAWAY on Bryon Macron presser: "We don't know if there was foul play involved. This is an ongoing investigation." @cleveland19news — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) February 23, 2017

There was blood found in Macron's office, and there was blood found in Macron's car, which was later found by Chippewa Lake in December. The prosecutor says that blood came from a single source, but he would not confirm whether it was Macron's blood.

Sheriff Tom Miller says they searched the shoreline of the lake -- and searched overhead by plane -- back in December. Cleveland 19 asked why a more extensive search was not done.

"I think if we thought it was appropriate at the time, if we found something that indicated we thought he was in there, that would've been done," Miller said.

Deputies returned to the area this week when Macron's body was found.

Macron was a 45-year-old married father of three. He served in the U.S. Marines.

Gail Ramsey works at The Cool Beans Cafe in downtown Medina. She said Macron was a regular customer, and like so many others in Medina, Gail is saddened to hear of his dying under suspicious circumstances.

"It's just a tragedy. It's very unexpected, didn't think it would come down to finding him like this," Ramsey added.

Lafayette Township Trustee Lynda Bower released the following statement Thursday:

Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Lafayette Trustee, Bryon Macron. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, beloved wife Victoria and beautiful daughters Alex, Madeline & Mia.

A man who deeply loved his family and his God, Bryon was so proud to represent the residents of Lafayette, a close-knit township that especially enjoyed his spontaneous wit and ready willingness to help others. Bryon was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and do whatever needed to be done. We will cherish the memory of Bryon's favorite encouragement "Make it Happen".

We extend a heartfelt thank you to the members of Lafayette Township Fire and Rescue. With their expert training and professional demeanor, they cared for Bryon one last time in the recovery of his body. Please hold these amazing men and women in your hearts as you do Bryon's family and the Lafayette Township community.

We continue to be assured by law enforcement that there is no evidence to suggest this situation should be cause for fear in the community. Numerous law enforcement agencies are working hard to get the answers Bryon's family and our community deserve.

The events of yesterday result in a requirement to appoint a third member to the trustee board by March 24, 2017. Letters of interest with a resume should be delivered to the town hall by March 10, 2017.

We are so very grateful for the overwhelming support from our community. For those who want to help Bryon's family, contributions can be made to the Bryon Macron Benevolent fund at any Huntington Bank.

Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello

Lafayette Township Trustees

A fund for the Macron family has been set up at Huntington Bank.

Reporter Harry Boomer contributed to this report.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.