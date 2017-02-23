Cruiser struck after deputies responded to a domestic stabbing

A Stark County sheriff's deputy was struck while inside of his cruiser after responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 2800 Pineway Ave NE in Nimishillen Township on Wednesday night for a stabbing. The deputies arrived and found Zachary J. Mayle suffering from a stab wound to his leg and back. Jason J. Campbell, his live-in boyfriend, reported they were involved in a domestic stabbing.

The victim's grandfather, William Shuman, became uncooperative with deputies on the scene. Shuman put his vehicle in reverse and intentionally struck the cruiser while Stark County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Fehn was inside. The deputy's vehicle sustained minor damage. Sergeant Fehn was not injured.

William Shuman was arrested for multiple charges, including felonious assault and resisting arrest.

Jason J. Campbell was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.