2017 Hall of Fame Game will be the Cowboys vs. Cardinals

The Pro Football Hall of Fame posted on Twitter the Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in 2017.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website the Cardinals played in the first Hall of Fame game in 1962. This is the fifth time the Cardinals have played in this game, this is the sixth time the Dallas Cowboys will play in this game.

With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner being inducted into the hall this year, the matchup makes sense.

For the first time, the game will be played on a Thursday night, two days before the induction ceremony.

Last year's game was canceled because the turf was unsuitable, but NFL and Hall of Fame officials have been working since then to bring the field up to standard.

