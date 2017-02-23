Browns legend and local pastors discuss ways to stop youth violence

In lieu of the recent and continuous violence in our neighborhoods, Hall of Fame running back of the Cleveland Browns Jim Brown, and local Pastors will meet Thursday to discuss a community engagement strategy to impact and reduce youth violence.

Brown initially met with area pastors in July, 2016, to have conversations with several members of local gangs to reduce the violence among our youth in this city.

"I want to make a difference in the lives of those who want to make a change, by empowering them to become change agents in the community," Jim Brown stated.

