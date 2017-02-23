Residents warned about utility worker burglary scam

Hudson police are warning residents about a utility worker burglary scam.

Earlier this week, a female suspect told a homeowner in the area of SR 303 and Elmcrest she was investigating gas in the water line and they needed to go into the basement.

While the homeowner and the female suspect were in the basement, a second suspect entered the home and stole cash and jewelry.

The female suspect had dark hair in a pony tail and spoke very fast.

The second suspect, a man, was driving a white sedan with no visible markings.

Hudson police officer tell residents not to allow people inside their fence or yard without proper identification.

City workers or utility workers are identified by department issued badges. They also drive vehicles and trucks marked as city vehicles.

If you are unsure, call the police or 911.

