Cleveland teen says a white van followed her while she walking to the bus stop

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Montgomery Avenue for a 16-year-old woman who reported around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 she was at 116/Buckeye walking to the bus stop when a white work van driven by a white male began following her.

Cleveland police said she said a van pulled in front of her and she ran. She stated the van followed her and she ran up to an unknown female getting into her car and the unknown woman gave her a ride to her home.

Police said the report indicates that there were other calls about this man and the van. There is no other description besides a white man driving a white work van.

