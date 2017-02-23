Not done yet: Will the Cavs land Deron Williams?

Thursday's NBA trade deadline came and went with a lot of proposals, but no big deals. That doesn't mean the Cavaliers haven't been busy, however, and it also doesn't mean that they're done.

David Griffin has one roster spot left, and he has his eyes on a few guys, including two bigs and one small.

The bigs

Larry Sanders, the former Bucks center/forward who worked out for the Cavs on Wednesday, impressed them enough for them to ask the

question: "Are you serious about basketball again?" Sanders walked away from the game two years ago to deal with depression. If he sold them on his answer, he could be signed.

But that's if they don't land Andrew Bogut first. He's been on their radar for a while, but the only way to make it work is if he's bought out by his current team, which now happens to be the Sixers after Dallas dealt him to Philly on Thursday. If the Sixers buy Bogut's contract out, the Cavs may pounce, but may have to beat out two Western Conference teams to get him: the Rockets and Spurs.

The small

And then there's Deron Williams, who lost his starting point guard job with the Mavericks and would love to be bought out as well. If he's going to back someone up, he'd certainly rather back up All-Star Kyrie Irving on a contender than rookie Yogi Ferrell on a lottery team.

So the market is still very active.

The window for buyouts opened on Thursday, and players must be signed by their new team by March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs.

My take? If the Cavaliers end up only adding one more guy, I'd prefer Deron Williams. They certainly need another guard to back up Kyrie. As badly as they'd like another big, they have Derrick Williams off the bench, and he can play big.

So stay tuned. The defending champs are already loaded, and they're not done yet.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.