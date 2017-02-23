Romona's Kids: Bringing out kindness in the community

Some local kids just led a project that brought out the kindness of their whole community.

This week’s Romona’s Kids are in Summit County. Fourth graders at Ledgeview Elementary School in Nordonia Hills created “Project Helping Hearts.” They sold paper hearts during lunch periods to buy materials to make blankets and pillows for the local Emergency Assistance Center.

“The amount of money we were supposed to raise was $500 and we went over it, we had $590,” said 9-year-old Kendall Haynes. “The best part from all of our perspectives is raising money for people in need.”

To spread the word, they formed a tech team.

“What we did was make a website so people could see what we were doing and see some images and a slide that tells them all about it,” said 10-year-old Evan Schau.

The kids also made a banner to deliver with the blankets, and the tech team recorded three students singing a song for the project.

“We all love to help our community and make the world a better place,” said 10-year-old Adam Spychola.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.