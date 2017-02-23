More than 100 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine found at Canton home

More than 100 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine were found in a Canton home this week.

Authorities responded Thursday to a complaint regarding drug activity at the house on Clarendon Avenue NW. Units arrived at the home around 2:30 p.m. and conducted a search.

Units said they located 104 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine hidden inside and outside of the home. Also found was $14,955.00 in U.S. currency along with scales and bags, they said.

Lemont Barrino, 42, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. He was booked into the Stark County Jail without incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.