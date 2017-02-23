Man wanted on rape indictment in Medina County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man wanted on rape indictment in Medina County

Green (Source: Medina County) Green (Source: Medina County)
MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man wanted on an indictment for rape.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Rodric Green should call 330-334-1511.

A picture of Green has been attached to this story.

