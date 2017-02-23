Cleveland Indians get praise from area 2nd-graders

The Cleveland Indians might be feeling the pressure of getting back to the World Series again this year, but when they got to Spring Training they were thanked by a group of Rocky River second-graders.

Kids from St. Christopher sent some hilarious and encouraging letters to Goodyear, Arizona -- everything from, "Thanks for playing hard," to, "Thanks for not yelling at each other and being good sports."

Here are a few examples:

