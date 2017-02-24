I-90 West accident sends one to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a one car accident.

It happened at the Warren road exit on I-90 West around 3:30 a.m.

Cleveland EMS said the driver self extracted from the car,and was taken to Fairview Hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The scene is now clear.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.