Lake Shore power plant demolished overnight

Demolition crews detonated more than 200 pounds of explosives overnight, bringing down FirstEnergy's 306-foot tall Lake Shore power plant.

The demolition took place around 1 a.m. on Friday. Spectators gathered to witness the planned explosion in the early hours, along with public safety officials from the Cleveland Police and Fire Departments, the Department of Building and Housing, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Police warned local residents about loud noises overnight.

Don't be scurred! Loud booms at 1am part of a planned demolition! E. 72 near Shoreway. ???????????? https://t.co/uhGMuWCi6k — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) February 23, 2017

According to FirstEnergy, the demolition of the 306-foot brick and concrete stack and the 170-foot boiler house at the Lake Shore plant is a result of 18 months of preparations leading to the closure of the 106-year-old power plant.

"We are proud of the Lake Shore plant's long legacy in Cleveland, where it provided dependable electricity to area homes and businesses for more than 100 years," said James H. Lash, the Executive Vice President and President of FirstEnergy Generation.

A professional explosives team was brought in for the demolition in from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Crews also used large fans and water hoses to contain dust and debris at the explosion site.

FirstEnergy will continue to own the site while electric transmission equipment remains on property. Once the concrete and metal debris is removed, grass will be planted.

