Teen shot by random suspect in Cleveland

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Thursday evening.

Police say the victim was walking with a friend at 1397 E. 187th St when an unknown male suspect walked up and shot him. The suspect fled from the scene.

Officers treated the victim until paramedics arrived to the scene. The victim was then taken to University Hospital for treatment.

This is the 7th teen shooting victim reported this week in Cleveland since Feb. 20.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.