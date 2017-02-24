Bath police help prepare meals for Summit County Battered Women's Shelter

Bath police prepared 150 lunches for women and children at the Summit County Battered Women's Shelter this week.

The shelter reached out to the community for help providing lunches and dinners for their residents. Their kitchens will not be ready for use until May.

Police prepped meals every morning in their roll call room and delivered them for lunch.

"The Summit County Battered Women's Shelter is a vital resource to the community and law enforcement," the department said.

