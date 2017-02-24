The Cleveland Auto Show is here!

The 2017 Cleveland Auto Show is in town through March 5 at the I-X Center. The show features an opportunity to test drive vehicles on display, a car giveaway, kids events, driving simulators, a display of cars along "Millionaire's Row," and more.

Dates and times: The 2017 Cleveland Auto Show runs from February 24 through March 5. The expo is open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Adults $13, seniors (ages 62 and over) $11, preteens (ages 7 to 12) $11, and kids (ages 6 and under) are free. Parking is free.

Scheduled events include:

Feb. 24 - Opening ceremonies and Hero's Day, which honors active military personnel, reservists, veterans, and public safety personnel with free admission.

Feb. 25 - Photo opportunities with the Smurfs, and an appearance from Cleveland Browns Defensive Lineman Danny Shelton.

Feb. 26 - Appearances by Cleveland Cavaliers players Richard Jefferson and Kevin Love, and an automotive technology competition.

Feb. 27 - Family Day, with free admission for children ages 15 and under.

Feb. 28 - An appearance by former Cleveland Indians play Kenny Lofton.

March 2 - An appearance from Tommy Christmas and Chuck Kountz from "Fat N' Furious."

March 4 - An appearance from former Cleveland Indians play Gaylord Perry.

March 5 - Grand finale ceremonies.

Visit the Cleveland Auto Show's website for more admission and event information.

