5 Deron Williams plays you have to see

There are reports Deron Williams is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his12-year career in the NBA Williams averages 16 points a game and 8 assists a game.

Here are some of the best plays from Deron Williams:

Griffin: "we like our roster...confident free agents want to come here" @cavs pic.twitter.com/M7W3TFQQb5 — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) February 23, 2017

Multiple teams interested in Deron Williams tell ESPN they believe Williams has already decided to join Cleveland upon clearing waivers — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.