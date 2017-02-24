5 Deron Williams plays you have to see - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

5 Deron Williams plays you have to see

Source: Keith Allison, Wikipedia, Flickr Source: Keith Allison, Wikipedia, Flickr
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There are reports Deron Williams is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his12-year career in the NBA Williams averages 16 points a game and 8 assists a game.

Here are some of the best plays from Deron Williams:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly