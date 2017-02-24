Chain of accidents and a fatal car fire in Summit County

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a string of accidents and a vehicle fire that resulted in one person dying and three people with serious injuries on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to an accident on State Route 224 at I-77. Minutes later, a second crash occurred on I-77 at the ramp to State Route 224.

The second accident involved a Kia Amanti passenger car, a Dodge Caravan, and an unspecified vehicle. The Kia immediately burst into flames, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver of the Kia was pulled from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. The three occupants in the Dodge were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

