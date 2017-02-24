Caught on tape: Teacher pushes 9-year-old to ground

The parents of a 9-year-old a third grade boy feel nothing is being done about an incident where a gym teacher allegedly pushed the boy to the ground. The incident was caught on two school security cameras at Dowds Elementary School.

What upsets them more is that they say they were never told about the incident by school officials and only learned of it through a Facebook post from another parent with a child in the class.

The parents said they were denied access to the video, and subsequently saw only one of the two views. They later saw the second view from inside the gym.

Shelby Police interviewed the boy as well as witnesses and sent the case to Law Director Gordon Eyster. He ruled there was no crime committed by the teacher.

School Superintendent Tim Tarvin is reviewing the case. The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave.

Tarvin in a written statement said the district "takes the issue of student safety very seriously."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.