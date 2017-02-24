Elyria church creates house to help women recovering from drug addiction

An Elyria church is helping recovering drug addicts through the creation of a year-long, faith-based transitional housing facility for women suffering from addiction.

Creation House will be run out of the Walls Church on Woodford Avenue. Executive director Mark Merlihan says it will operate as a home, not a rehab facility.'

The church already has programs helping recovering drug addicts, but decided they wanted to do more.

At first, Creation House will be able to help 50 women, but they hope to eventually be able to help over 100.

