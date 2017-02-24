Local elementary school performs random acts of kindness to honor memory of former student

Students and faculty at Royal View Elementary School in North Royalton are performing random acts of kindness to honor the memory of a former first-grade student who passed away during the 2015-16 school year.

Nearly a year after his death, the school is participating in Random Acts of Kindness week to honor Charlie Stella, according to Royal View Elementary School's Principal Kirk Pavelich. A playground dedication ceremony was held in 2015 for Charlie, which features playground equipment that is wheelchair accessible.

The events honoring Charlie began on Feb. 13. and included a "Wear Green" day for students, which was Charlie's favorite color. Students also held a "Krazy Hair Day" at school, "Pajama Day," and delivered baked goods to the North Royalton Fire Department.

"Charlie Stella was beloved by many and was truly an inspiration. With the help of his parents, Charlie championed the message of acceptance and inclusion for all. We, as a school, want to continue to carry out this message by participating in the Random Act of Kindness week in Charlie's honor," said Pavelich.

For more information on Charlie Stella and how to donate to the Charlie Stella Foundation, visit www.thecharliestellafoundation.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.