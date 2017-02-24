Local elementary school performs random acts of kindness to honor memory of former student

It felt like summer out there today - did it make you want to take a dip? Before you go jumping into the lake, you may want to hear this warning.More >>
It felt like summer out there today - did it make you want to take a dip? Before you go jumping into the lake, you may want to hear this warning.More >>
Many pools will open this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. Here's a list of some of the pools opening this weekend.More >>
Many pools will open this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. Here's a list of some of the pools opening this weekend.More >>
An elderly woman started sending letters to America’s troops back during World War II. They've gone to soldiers in harm’s way and the wounded in hospitals.More >>
An elderly woman started sending letters to America’s troops back during World War II. They've gone to soldiers in harm’s way and the wounded in hospitals.More >>
Have you seen any of these children missing from Ohio?More >>
Have you seen any of these children missing from Ohio?More >>
A suicide bombing claimed more than 20 lives in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert.More >>
A suicide bombing claimed more than 20 lives in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>