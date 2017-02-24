More meditation studios popping up

The ancient practice of meditation is becoming more popular and studios are popping up all over. One of the studios is Mindful Moments at the 24700 block of Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood, Ohio.

According to their website Dr. Nancy Rubel will help you free your mind and body from tension. The meditation classes are based on the philosophy of mindfulness, the non-judgemental awareness of the experience of the present moment.

She offers an awakening class and a deepening class.

For more information about rates and classes click this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.