Kevin Love says he feels great 10 days after surgery

Kevin Love said he feels great just 10 days after having knee surgery.

"Every time I have been in a situation like this, usually when they say six weeks they mean six weeks," Love said.

Love said he will continue to go through the protocol. He said the surgery was very minor.

"Within a few days they gave me a cool cane for the first two, I feel good," Love said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee on Feb. 14 morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek with Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic present.

At the time of the surgery Love was estimated to return to play in approximately six weeks.

