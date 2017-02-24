Cleveland hits 77 degrees in February, breaks record

Have you had a chance to get outside Friday? Cleveland has had a streak of warm weather days. The city reached 77 degrees Friday. It's February.

WE DID IT. 75° at 2pm in CLE. ALL TIME WARMEST FEBRUARY DAY EVER. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) February 24, 2017

74° at 1pm in CLE. This ties the ALL TIME WARMEST day in February recorded history. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) February 24, 2017

Many in northeast Ohio enjoyed the 70-degree weather by hitting the outdoors.



"It's beautiful you can't ask for a better day. It's good to get away from all that snow for a change," said one man in Lakewood Park.

It's back to reality this weekend as winter returns.

