Cleveland hits 77 degrees in February, breaks record - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland hits 77 degrees in February, breaks record

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Have you had a chance to get outside Friday? Cleveland has had a streak of warm weather days. The city reached 77 degrees Friday. It's February.

Many in northeast Ohio enjoyed the 70-degree weather by hitting the outdoors. 


"It's beautiful you can't ask for a better day. It's good to get away from all that snow for a change," said one man in Lakewood Park. 

It's back to reality this weekend as winter returns

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly