Cleveland shows off its new ladder truck

Cleveland firefighters now have a new $800,000 fire truck.

The state of the art truck features a ladder extending up to 109 feet and a pump capacity of 2,000 gallons per minute. It also will provide a safety zone for emergency responders operating on the roadways.

City officials say this is part of Mayor Frank Jackson's plan to enhance the quality of life in the neighborhoods.

Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo says the new ladder truck is one of several significant steps in "helping our firefighters serve residents".

The truck will be stationed in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

