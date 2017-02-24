Cleveland is warmer than these 5 cities Feb. 22

Around 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 the weather hit 77 degrees in Cleveland. This set a record for the warmest day in February ever in the city.

Here is a list of cities where the temperature is lower than Cleveland:

52 degrees in Las Vegas, Nev.

62 degrees in Los Angeles, Calif.

63 degrees in Dallas, Texas

59 degrees in Glendale, Ariz.

25 degrees Omaha, Neb.

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.