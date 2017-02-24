Woman struck and killed by train in Cleveland identified

An 18-year-old Brook Park woman died after being hit by a train on Friday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at the Little Italy RTA station, near the intersection of East 119th Street and Mayfield Road.

The victim has been identified as Victoria Ocejo.

A RTA spokesperson said that the victim was walking with two other people and crossed the tracks at the station. The other two went up onto the platform and she remained on the tracks and was struck by an eastbound train.

Service in that area was down as police investigated, but has since been restored.

The accident remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.