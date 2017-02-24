Strongsville Neighbors upset with their developer after plans move forward for a new construction project

Neighbors who live at Fieldstone Preserve are frustrated after they say their developer with Pulte Homes lied to them.

"We paid extra for premium lots because we were told we would have the woods surrounding us and that the two dead ends on the street would remain as dead ends, " said concerned neighbor Tim Bratz.

On Thursday Pulte Homes got the green light to start building 24 detached cluster homes connecting to the north end of Ledgestone Drive and the cul-de-sacs at Martins Land and Whitemarsh Lane.

Neighbors said they are concerned about their safety, the environment and flooding because they tell us the wooded area is also wetlands. Cleveland 19 reached out to the developer at Pulte Homes, but they haven't returned our phone call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.