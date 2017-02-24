Brooklyn crash: 2 police officers injured, 1 person sent to ER

Two Brooklyn police officers sustained minor injuries in a Friday chase.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a car he recognized from a prior theft case. The officer said the driver, who he recognized from a prior theft case, refused to exit the vehicle.

The driver took off when the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle, dragging the officer a short distance, according to police. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and the vehicle, crashed, and the vehicle landed on its side.

Thomas LaForce, 34, was taken to MetroHealth's emergency room.

He has two active warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended license. Charges have not yet been determined. Police say he has an extensive history of criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auto theft, and drug possession.

Two Brooklyn police officers sustained minor injuries in the chase. They were treated and released from an area hospital.

