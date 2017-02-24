Dirt bikes, ATVs back out on Cleveland streets because of warm weather

We've shown you countless video clips of dirt bikes and ATVs over the past couple of years riding around Cleveland streets, illegally.

Now, warm winter weather is bringing out these riders who have been sidelined by snow.

Here's a photo I snapped last Friday of a group rolling through downtown Cleveland, right outside the Justice Center.

Driving these off-road vehicles on city streets can be dangerous, and sometimes even deadly.

Toni Thomas is one of two teen riders killed since mid-January, Both teens were hit by vehicles while cruising the streets on the city's east side.

Despite strong opposition, Cleveland City Council recently gave the green light to Mayor Frank Jackson's plan to build a multi-million dollar dirt track at Marion Motley Park in an effort to curb this dangerous trend.

Will it keep riders off the streets? Maybe.

But in the meantime, be on the look out before one of them crashes into your car.

RECENT COVERAGE

Carl Monday Investigation: Cleveland Dirt Bike, ATV Invasion

Carl Monday: Mayor responds to grandson riding dirt bikes on city streets

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.