Bomb threat spurs Child Support Enforcement building evacuation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bomb threat spurs Child Support Enforcement building evacuation

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Child Support Enforcement building in Cleveland was evacuated for about three hours Friday afternoon.

Police said the evacuation was spurred by a bomb threat that turned out to be a false alarm.

Workers were let back in just after 6 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly