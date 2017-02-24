Akron man pleads not guilty in shooting, killing of his wife during argument

The Akron man charged with shooting and killing his wife pleaded not guilty at a court hearing Monday morning.

Donald Alexander, Sr., 51, appeared at a hearing in the Akron Municipal Court on Monday for the murder of his wife, Shannon Meyer. Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond. He has previous charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of 14th Street SW around 5:30 Friday morning.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found on the living room floor of an area home. Police said she'd been shot in the head.

Alexander has been charged with murder. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police said the two were arguing when Alexander pulled out a gun and shot his wife.

