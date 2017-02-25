Child accidentally shot by older brother

Police say that a story about a 10-year-old shot during a robbery was fabricated, and that the boy's older brother accidentally shot him.

Massillon Police said that on February 20th, they responded to a call of an attempted robbery in which a 10-year-old was shot. As police investigated they uncovered something more.

After interviewing the boy and his 16-year-old brother, police determined that the older brother was playing with a gun and accidentally shot the little boy.

Police have the gun and the case has been sent to the Stark County Juvenile Prosecutor's office for review to determine if any charges will be filed.

