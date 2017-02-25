Teen struck and killed by train in Cleveland was a student at Berea-Midpark HS

The 18-year-old who was hit by a train on Friday was a student at Berea-Midpark High School. According to the school district Victoria Ocejo was a senior.

Guidance counselors and psychologists are available at Berea-Midpark high school on Saturday Feb. 25.

Here is a statement from the school district

"To the Students and Families of Berea-Midpark HS:

It is with much sadness that I share with you of the sudden passing of one of our Senior students, Victoria Ocejo. Our school Guidance Counselors and Psychologists are immediately available at Berea-Midpark HS today, Saturday, February 25th. The regional Grief Crisis Team will be at Berea-Midpark HS on Monday, February 27th for the support of our students and staff. Please call our Guidance Office with any questions or concerns 216-898-8900.

Respectfully,

Vincenzo Ruggiero, BMHS Principal"

Police said the incident happened at the Little Italy RTA station, near the intersection of East 119th Street and Mayfield Road.

A RTA spokesperson said that the victim was walking with two other people and crossed the tracks at the station. The other two went up onto the platform and she remained on the tracks and was struck by an eastbound train.

Service in that area was down as police investigated, but has since been restored.

The accident remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.