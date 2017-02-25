New Ohio college scholarship grows in value each year

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The University of Akron is aiming to encourage students to graduate within four years by offering a new scholarship that grows in value annually if recipients maintain a 2.0 GPA.
State Department of Higher Education officials say the Akron Guarantee Scholarship program beginning this fall is the first of its kind in the state.
The program will provide a base scholarship of $500 to $6,500 to each qualified freshman.
Students who maintain at least a 2.0 GPA would get an increase of $1,500 once they earn 30 credits, $1,000 after 60 credits and $1,000 after they hit 90 credits.
Akron President Matthew Wilson says one of his goals is to increase retention and graduation rates.
Qualified students have until July 1 to choose a traditional scholarship or the new one.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.