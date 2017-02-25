Massillon HS: Cookies brought in by a student may have contained an illegal substance

A student at Massillon High School brought cookies that may have contained an illegal substance in them on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the school district several students became ill.

The high school students were transported to a local hospital and are expected to make full recoveries. The school district said the parents of these students have been notified.

School officials know the student who brought the cookies, disciplinary action and the investigation is in the hands of the school administration. The school district said they take this issue very seriously.

Massillon City Schools said they will review their policy on outside food being brought into the building and revise as necessary.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.